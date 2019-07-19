LISTEN: Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon admits his side 'are ready to go'

Limerick Senior hurling captain Declan Hannon believes his side are ready to go ahead of Saturday week's clash with Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi final. The Adare native admits there is great excitement in the panel ahead of the July 27 tie. For the full audio, click above. Declan was speaking to the Limerick Leader today at SuperValu in the Castletroy Town Centre. Declan Hannon is one of four ambassadors for this year’s Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp, which is open for registration now on gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps is Ireland’s biggest children’s summer camp.