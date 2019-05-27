LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Podcast Episode 16

The Limerick Leader Sports team are back with Episode 16 of the Podcast. Make sure to give us a share on social media, using #LLSport. For the full audio, click above.

Part One

Limerick Hurlers

Limerick Minors

Limerick Footballers

Ladies Footballers Clare



Part Two

Limerick FC - Let there be light

Lawson Cup - Fairview win over Pike Rovers

Shane Clarke wins Jersey tournament



Part Three

Leinster PRO14 Champions

Lee Reeves - Upcoming Fights

AOB