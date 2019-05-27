LISTEN: 'The lads have a pep in their step' - Limerick football manager Billy Lee

Limerick Senior football manager Billy Lee believes his side's semi final win over Tipperary back on May 11, has given his side a real 'pep' in their step. The surprise win over Tipperary has set up a Munster Senior Football championship semi final with Cork this Saturday (7pm) at Pairc Ui Rinn and Lee's side are more than looking forward to that challenge. For full audio click above.



“It was a huge boost for the lads. It gave them a real pep in their step. We will go down to play Cork now with an expectation on ourselves. We will focus on ourselves only. We aren't in a position yet to be focusing on opposition teams. It will be really important for us to repeat the Tipperary performance”

When asked if the pressure was now on Cork, Lee admitted that his side will be facing a team with a point to prove. Cork finished second from bottom in Division 2, just one point ahead of Tipperary.

“It depends how the Cork public respond to them” Lee added.



“The first 20 minutes will be huge for confidence for both sides. In fairness to the lads in our dressing room, they have learned a lot in the last 18 months and they need to put those lessons into this weekend's performance.

“We have a built a good panel here. The lads have worked hard for eachother. We are on a journey and it is about building on the work. It is down to them now to play another big tie this Saturday” Lee concluded.