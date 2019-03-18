LISTEN: Munster's Johann van Graan previews Zebre tie and welcomes Irish players' return

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was back in front of the media today, following his side's 10 day break. With Zebre up this Saturday night at Thomond Park, the South African native will be planning without his Irish internationals for at least a week.

On the injury front, there is positive news for Dave O’Callaghan as he will return to full training this week following a foot injury.

The following are progressing with rehabilitation: Brian Scott (foot), James Cronin (leg), Ciaran Parker (hamstring), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder), Sammy Arnold (leg).

