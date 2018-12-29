LISTEN: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan and Dave Kilcoyne react to Leinster win

Munster head coach Johann van Graan and front row forward Dave Kilcoyne both spoke to the media following Munster's win over Leinster this evening at Thomond Park. (For full report click here)

Both Kilcoyne and van Graan spoke about the performance of Young Munster's Fineen Wycherley who set the tone early one with an excellent hit and subsequent 'schemozzle' with Johnny Sexton.

Van Graan also commented on the performance of Frank Murphy, who sent off James Lowe of Leinster as well as sin binning Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy, all in the first half.