LISTEN: Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast says his side will take confidence from Charity Cup win

CLINICAL Young Munster regained the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup with an impressive 40-6 final victory over arch rivals Garryowen at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Their head coach Gearoid Prendergast chatted to Colm Kinsella after the game and admitted that the big win will give his side some much needed confidence heading into the second half of the All-Ireland league.

Munsters’ scored six tries in all, including a brace for New Zealand full-back Clayton Stewart, as Gearoid Prendergast’s side scored a convincing victory over their All-Ireland League Division 1A rivals.