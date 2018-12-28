LISTEN: Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan looks ahead to clash with old rivals Leinster

Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan will be facing some familiar faces this Saturday night as he side take on Leinster at Thomond Park.

The sold out tie, kicking off at 5.15pm on Saturday, will see Ryan up against Ireland teammates in the front row, regardless of what Leinster side is played. The Cork native is aware that Irish selectors will be watching, but is keen to make sure he just continues to do what he does best for Munster.

