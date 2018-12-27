LISTEN: Munster head coach Johann van Graan previews sell out Leinster clash

Ahead of this Saturday's Irish derby with Leinster at Thomond Park, Munster head coach Johann van Graan met with the media for his weekly press briefing.

The tie, which kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday December 29, is a 26,500 sell out and van Graan is excited about the prospect of his side going toe to toe with the Heineken Cup and Pro14 champions from last season.

