LISTEN: Munster coach Johann van Graan reacts to Leinster defeat

Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted he was proud of his players following their 30-22 loss to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Saturday. (Full report here)

The South Africa native was also asked to give his opinions on referee Ben Whitehouse's performance, which has drawn much criticism from Munster fans since the whistle was blown.

There were two controversial decisions in the game, with Keith Earls sin binned after 10 minutes, while the Irish winger was also called back from a length of the field run which resulted in a try, due to a knock on in the tackle from Sam Arnold.

Munster's next game is against Exeter in the Champions Cup on Saturday October 13.

