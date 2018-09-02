LISTEN: Limerick's All Ireland winner Dan Morrissey on club action, exams and his new found celebrity status

Dan Morrissey has had a busy few weeks since his All Ireland winning exploits with Limerick and no, it was not all celebrating.

The inter county wing back, who started at centre forward for his club Ahane on Friday night in their win over Knockainey, had to cut short his side's celebrations to head off and do his accountancy exams.

Have a listen above as Morrissey chatted to Limerick Leader Sports Editor, Donn O'Sullivan