LISTEN: Second Covid-19 test centre opens in Limerick in response to surge in cases

A SECOND drive-in Covid-19 test centre has opened in Limerick in response to the recent surge in cases of the disease.

The new centre is based at St Joseph’s Health Campus at Mulgrave Street in Limerick city and will offer free testing for anyone who is referred by a GP.

Up to now the only drive-in test centre in Limerick has been operating at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

When fully operational, the new centre will be able to cater for up to 600-700 tests per day if demand requires.

Confirming the opening of the new centre, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer Maria Bridgeman (click above to listen), said: “We are very pleased to make this announcement, the additional pop up test centre becomes operational from today and will increase in capacity from three to seven testing bays in the coming days. This centre will help us meet the increased demand for testing at a location which is very accessible to the community. It is important the public continue to adhere to all public health guidelines as the HSE continues it’s response to Covid-19.

Appointments for the new centre will be offered from 2pm this Wednesday and the test centre will be operational seven days a week between 8am and 8pm from tomorrow.

The HSE is strongly urging those offered an appointment for testing to please attend.

For more Limerick news click here