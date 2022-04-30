LISTEN: Tommy Barrett - Treaty United manager - "We needed to defend better"

TREATY United suffered the second defeat of the SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign to Galway United when losing out 2-3 at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Treaty led the high-flying visitors 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining, thanks to a brace of goals from the in-form Dean George.
However, three late goals from the visitors saw John Caulfield's side turn the game on its head as Galway secured the three precious league points on offer.
Afterwards, Andrew Cunneen caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett.
