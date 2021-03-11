LISTEN: Minister Norma Foley admits 'needs of students' of central importance to the department

Minister for Education Norma Foley has admitted that the needs of students have been centre to all that they do, when they are looking at planning for schools in the time of Covid.

The Minister was speaking to Louise Cantillon of Spin South West, on her show SPIN Ar SCOIL. The interview, to be aired on Saturday at 9am, also covers topics such as the wellbeing of the entire school community, Oral Exam being graded externally, Exam Accommodation for 5th years, Student' s Mental Health, Student/ Teacher Vaccination rollout and the Schools reopening and public health.

