LISTEN: New Primary Care Centre to open in County Limerick

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is delighted to announce that its new Primary Care Centre in Kilmallock will become operational on Monday, August 31 and will service a population of 6,380 people.

Listen above to Acting Head of Service, Primary Care, Carmel McLoughlin speaking about the new centre.

The Kilmallock Primary Care team will be based in the centre and generally provides services to people in the following geographical areas: Kilmallock, Ardpatrick, Ballymacshaneboy, Bruree, Dromin and Athlacca.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare will also operate a number of Primary Care services from the centre. These include; Public Health Nursing, Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Podiatry, Primary Care Social Work Services and Primary Care Dental Services.

The facility at Kilmallock will also accommodate the GP services of Dr Sonya Ryan and Dr Elizabeth Murphy but will support patients of other GP’s in the area. There is also a pharmacy on site.

The two-storey building is 1,610 sqm and provides 65 surface car parking spaces. The building will house 16 core staff from primary care and a further 4 staff operating support services as a network resource from the facility. The centre has a range of clinical, interview and bookable rooms to deliver a wide range of services.

The facilities have been developed to meet the highest infection control, safety and energy standards in a bright and modern environment. This dynamic new centre will enable multi-disciplinary services to be delivered on a single site. It will support closer coordination between Health Care Professionals and will also enhance ease of access for the public.

Speaking about the new Primary Care Centre, Primary Care Acting Head of Service Carmel McLoughlin said: "I’m delighted that the new primary care centre in Kilmallock is opening. It is another milestone in the development of critical infrastructure for the Health Services in the Mid-West, and in this case to the people of this part of County Limerick. Primary Care is the bedrock of the reform of the Irish Health Service, and we are very pleased to have arrived at this juncture today."