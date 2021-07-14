LISTEN: Concern as record numbers attend emergency department at University Hospital Limerick

AS record numbers continue to attend the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), members of the public with less urgent complaints are being advised to expect long delays.

The UL Hospitals Group is urging people to consider attending a local injury unit, their GP, an out-of-hour GP service or a pharmacist before presenting at an Emergency Department.

Commenting on the appeal, Dr Joe Kelly (listen above), Consultant in Emergency Medicine, said: “In common with colleagues in emergency medicine across the country, the Emergency Department here in University Hospital Limerick is managing very high numbers of emergency presentations and admissions, of a level rarely experienced here, even before the pandemic.”

According to UL Hospitals, there were 280 presentations to ED on Monday - 85 more than the average attendance in the last full year before the pandemic.

"In short, we’re at capacity, and all staff are working to ensure our patients are provided with safe care, and that emergency healthcare is prioritised for the significant numbers of people who need these services most urgently right now,” Dr Kelly said.

The 280 presentations to the ED at UHL on Monday were followed by 276 on Tuesday. In 2019, the last full year pre-pandemic, average daily ED presentations stood at 195.

“We urge people to continue attending ED for suspected heart attacks and strokes and other serious illnesses or accidents. Anyone who has a less serious injury is going to experience delays, so we’re asking them to consider all the healthcare alternatives to GP where that’s appropriate,” added Dr Kelly

A spokesperson for UL Hospitals says additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to Model 2 hospitals are all underway as part of the escalation plan for UHL.

However, high volumes of patients require a level of care that only UHL can provide in the region. For example, 47 patients requiring enhanced "specialling" care on Tuesday - almost double the expected daily average of 25.

As well as a high proportion of complex unwell medical patients, UHL is also prioritising urgent, time-critical and emergency surgery.