LISTEN: All-Star Barry Nash already 'looking forward' to 2023 with the Limerick hurlers

LIMERICK hurling hero Barry Nash was honoured with a second PwC All-Star at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday night.
Nash was one of seven Limerick players to be selected in the final fifteen.
Afterwards the South Liberties clubman spoke with Valerie Wheeler about Limerick's title victory and he was already thinking ahead to 2023.
