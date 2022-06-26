LISTEN: John Lillis lauds his Limerick players for finding a route to victory over Down

LIMERICK senior camogie manager John Lillis praised the character of his players for battling back from nine points in arrears to defeat Down.
Lillis' Limerick trailed 0-10 to 0-1 with half time approaching in Saturday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship round four clash in Cappamore.
But a goal just before half time spurred the home side to a sterling second half display to ensure a 2-11 to 0-12 win.
Caoimhe Costelloe scored all but one point of the Limerick tally, which ensures they travel to Antrim next Saturday for a winner-takes-all final round group game. A win or draw will advance Limerick into the quarters finals for the first time since 2019.
After Saturday's win over Down, Tom Clancy spoke with Limerick manager John Lillis.
