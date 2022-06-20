LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 23

Jerome O'Connell and Donn O'Sullivan are back this week with another Limerick Leader GAA show. This week's episode features reaction to Limerick meeting Galway in the All-Ireland hurling semi final, Ladies football clashing with NYC and a preview of the Camogie double header against Down on Saturday.
The ancient skeletal remains were discovered during the digging of the city's flood defences beside City Hall | Picture: Adrian Butler
Jamie and Conor are taking on the challenge in memory of their friend's father | PICTURE: Githin Tom
Brian Moloney, from Assumpta Park dressed as a viking chills out by the River Shannon | Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.