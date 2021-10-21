LISTEN: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics confirmed for Limerick this bank holiday weekend

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed another round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics for adults and children will take place at Limerick Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend.

The no-appointment walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics will take place on Friday, Sunday and Monday while some clinics will also take pace in Ennis and Nenagh.

Dr Sarah O’Connell, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and UL Hospitals' Group Clinical Lead for Covid-19, is urging people who have not yet been vaccinated to attend one of the clinics, in view of the higher risks for unvaccinated people of infection and hospitalisation with Covid-19 - click above to listen.

“We know that vaccination against Covid-19, including the Delta variant, protects very well against severe disease and hospitalisation with Covid-19. Recent studies have shown that unvaccinated people have five times the risk of infection and more than 10 times the risk of hospitalisation or death compared with vaccinated people," she said.

"Recently we have seen very high rates of community transmission and an increased number of hospitalisations. This has put a further strain on our healthcare system, and it continues to do so unfortunately. Walk-in clinics are a great way to get your vaccine if you’re unvaccinated, as no appointment is necessary. Before Winter comes, now is the time to protect yourself, your family and friends as much as possible against Covid-19,” Dr O’Connell added.

UL Hospitals is emphasising that this weekend's walk-in clinics are for Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccinations only. They are not for anyone seeking a third dose of the vaccine, which is delivered under separate programmes.

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2 will be administered during clinics at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 4pm and 7pm on Friday and between 10am and 5pm on both Sunday and Monday.

Separate walk-in clinics will operate over the weekend at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh (Friday & Saturday) and at the West County Hotel in Ennis (Sunday).

Anyone attending any of the clinics for second doses of Pfizer or should bring their vaccine record card with them and those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance.

Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.