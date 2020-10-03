LISTEN: HSE urges Limerick people to remain vigilant following spike in cases of Covid-19

Given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Limerick and the Mid West, the Health Service Executive is re-iterating its messages on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, it was confirmed by that the National Public Health Emergency Team that 31 new confirmed cases were reported in Limerick this Saturday.

Public Health doctors say case numbers are clearly rising across the region and that everyone in the Mid West needs to remain vigilant, to ensure that the results from everyone’s efforts of the last few months isn’t undone.

Dr Anne Dee, Specialist in Public Health Medicine says people across the region need to redouble their efforts in order to avoid further spread and the introduction of increased restrictions in the Mid-West (click link above to listen).

Everybody needs to play their part by adhering to public health guidelines.

• Avoiding social situations wherever possible

• Avoiding crowded situations

• Limit contact with others and maintain physical distancing,

• Wear a face mask

• Wash your hands well and often,

• Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing,

"This will not only prevent transmission of the virus but also protects older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers," said Dr Dee.

Download the Covid Tracker App here