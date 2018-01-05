Limerick-born musician Susie Q’s appeal for peace in debut song

LIMERICK-born musician Susan Quirke, also known as Susie Q, has released her debut song and video, Home, which features an appeal for peace in the world.

The singer, a co-founder of the A Lust For Life organisation alongside Bressie, takes on some of the challenges facing the world and offers a powerful appeal for peace and understanding.

The stirring new video for the song, released on 2 January ahead of her debut album Into the Sea later in the year, features footage from around the world, expressing some of the chronic suffering that has emerged from the war in Syria and the resulting refugee crisis.

“It’s a reminder that whatever your race or religion, we are all one people, and together share this planet as our home,” said Susie.

"I think it’s important to remind ourselves of our shared humanity during these turbulent times. It can sometimes be easy to see each other as separate, but fundamentally we are all connected."

The song features Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Graham Hopkins, Justin Carroll from the Frames, and ex Lír duo Rob Malone and Colm Quearney, who co-produced the track with Susie. It was mixed and mastered by Grammy award winner David Odlum.

Susie Q says she wrote the song in response to feeling disturbed by news reports of unaccompanied children who fled their homeland and ended up living on the streets or in refugee camps. Though she understands that war and conflict can be complex, she says: “There is nothing complex about having empathy for another human who is suffering. There is no example in human history of fear or hatred bringing joy to people - love is a more powerful force, and is the truest expression of our shared humanity”.

“There are people who are violent with many different agendas but the world is mainly made up of decent people who end up suffering as a result. In many ways, today’s refugees across the world are not unlike those who fled the famine in Ireland on coffin ships in the 1800s.

"I think it’s important to remember that whatever our beliefs might be, most people in the world crave peace, safety, a home, an education, and decent lives for themselves and their children. In general, Irish people have a good sense of this and we’ve shown our compassion in many ways which is so important especially during a time when there is so much fear and division.”

See www.susieqmusic.com for more.