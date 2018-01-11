WATCH: Limerick FC's Pat O'Sullivan confirms he is selling majority share in club

Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan has spoken for the first time since the departure of manager Neil McDonald last week.

Speaking from Limerick FC's training grounds in Bruff, O'Sullivan confirmed that Eric Kinder will take over the management of pre-season training, while the club goes through the process of hiring a replacement.

The chairman also remarked that the 500,000 a year running cost of the club is something he cannot continue to finance on his own.

More to follow: