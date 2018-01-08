WATCH: Racing 92 put 50 points on Clermont head of Munster clash

Racing 92 put 58 points on Clermont last night just a week ahead of their Champions Cup round 5 clash with Munster this Sunday.

A 58-6 win sets up Donnacha Ryan's side for a home clash at the U Arena with Munster who currently top the group. Leading 20-6 at the break, the Paris based side went to town on the weakened Clermont side in the second half.

Munster's clash with Racing 92 is on Sunday at 3.15pm (Irish time) Live on Sky Sports