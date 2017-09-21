WATCH: Marty Morrissey brings the party to Celia Holman Lee's fashion show at #Ploughing17

RTE star Marty Morrissey has made his debut on the catwalk at Celia Holman Lee's fashion show at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships.

The legendary GAA commentator drew plenty of laughs with star turn on the catwalk at the huge event in Screggan.

Limerick style queen Celia has been showcasing some of her favourite fashion pieces for autumn/winter at the Ploughing fashion show this year.

The first lady of Irish fashion also brought us behind the scenes of the busy fashion show to show us the latest trends for autumn winter and some of her key pieces.

The Limerick lady said that furs and knits will be back on trend for winter as well as embroidered coats. There is also a bridal section to the fashion show with wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses.

Hundreds of people gathered in the fashion show tent to see the styles that Celia has selected.

