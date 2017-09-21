WATCH: Laurel Hill students exhibit at #Ploughing17 and get a true taste of farming

FIVE fifth year students from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City are at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships educating non-farmers about certified Irish angus beef.

Susan O'Neill, Jane McNamara, Aishling O'Neill, Aoibhinn Leahy and Emily Walsh entered the Certified Irish Angus Beef School Competition when they were in Transition Year.

In that competition, they beat off the competition of 160 other entrants to become one of five finalist groups in the country.

The girls are exhibiting their project in the Irish Angus Exhibition centre alongside their calves Angus Dumbledore, Alfie and Dubhy D'hoeut and two others that are in the process of being named by a competition in the school.

Watch the video to see Jane McNamara explaining their project and see the realities of farming hit the girls almost too close for comfort!

The competition is a project organised by The Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP Ireland and Kepak Group to encourage young people to become involved in farming and understand beef production.

Thankfully it is a much brighter and dryer day at the ploughing today!

There is also some relief that Met Éireann's weather forecast for the final day features only showers in the forecast after yesterday's deluge.

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day on Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

