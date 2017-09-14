PLOUGHING2017 | Watch incredible drone footage of Tullamore site coming together

The National Ploughing Championships will kick off its three-day stint in Tullamore, County Offaly next Tuesday - September 19.

Over 350 competitors from every county in Ireland will compete in the actual ploughing at the event at Screggan.

Preparations for the largest outdoor event in Europe began months ago to ensure the site was ready for the tens of thousands of visitors over the three days.

Ahead of the official opening the National Ploughing Association released drone footage of the huge site being set up. The trackway being laid for attendees and exhibitors to move around the site is set to cost around €700,000.

Take a look at the work being done to bring this event together.

The National Ploughing Championships took to Facebook to share this post: "Amazing to see the site coming together so well and the construction of the massive 'Dome' marquee that will be home to 114 retail & business, house & home, food & beverage and lifestyle & tourism exhibitors throughout the 3 days of #Ploughing17"