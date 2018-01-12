WATCH: Limerick lads look at effects of vaping on the body at BT Young Scientist

LIMERICK friends Shane Hogan and Jack O'Shea from Coláiste Iósaef looked into the effects of e-cigarettes and vaping on the body over a long period of time for their project at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The lads took on the project after seeing more and more people around Limerick using the e-cigarettes, often used by those trying to quit smoking as a weaning mechanism.

However, not a lot is known about the effects of vaping, and a high number of people continue to use them over a long period of time. The e-cigarettes contain nicotine so are still addictive, a point that could lead people to remain reliant on them for too long

They took a look at what goes into an e-cigarette and how it then passes on its effects onto the body. They reckoned that long-term use was bad for the body.

However, Shane and Jack agreed with the HSE in concluding that because the vapour from e-cigarettes does not contain tobacco products, which are responsible for most of the adverse health effects of smoking, vaping is a safer alternative to smoking.