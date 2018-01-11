WATCH: Limerick student looks at a changing Newcastle West for Young Scientist

LIMERICK student Evan Condron combined his love of science and history to produce a unique insight into the changes that have taken place in his hometown of Newcastle West over a period of 50 years.

The Desmond College student's project, entitled, 'A Reflection in Time - The Irish Town: Then and Now,' looked at things like population change, the shift in economic activity and the movement of people.

He found that the population has not grown all that much, people are getting out of farming at an earlier age, and more and more people are commuting to and from Limerick city.

The TY student called on the government to do more to preserve small towns by supporting local industry, sustaining jobs in the town, and keeping places like Newcastle West alive, and not just to service the workplaces of Limerick city.

The Limerick Leader has a team covering the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which is taking place at Dublin's RDS and features a host of Limerick schools participating.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event, which started on Wednesday.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.