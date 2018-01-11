WATCH: Limerick girls examine gender inequality at BT Young Scientist

LIMERICK students Rebecca Corkery and Megan Kennedy tackled the very topical issue of gender inequality in the workplace for their impressive project at the 2018 BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The Coláiste Iósaef teens aimed to find out why the gender roles in the education sector are viewed differently in society, why there are more female teachers, but fewer female principals.

They surveyed schools to find out why and made some practical recommendations as to how we as a society can tackle these perceptions of women in the workplace.

The project, 'A statistical analysis on the gender inequality in leadership roles in the education sector,' is competing in the Social and Behavioural Sciences sector of the competition.

The project, 'A statistical analysis on the gender inequality in leadership roles in the education sector,' is competing in the Social and Behavioural Sciences sector of the competition.



Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event, which started on Wednesday.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.