WATCH: Limerick student comes up with genius way to fight fake news at Young Scientist

LIMERICK teenager Alex Goodison is showcasing his unique project aimed at combating the phenomenon of fake news at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS.

The Coláiste Iósaef, Kilmallock, student has formulated an algorithm that filters fake news, making it easier for people to find reliable and accurate news sources, rather than unscrupulous online publishers.

Alex explained that his project, 'FILTER - An algorithm to help detect and combat fake news,' is about getting to the source, because not everybody's concept of fake news is the same, but the reputability of the producer can be challenged.

"What Donald Trump thinks is fake news might be very different than what I think is fake news," Alex remarked to the Limerick Leader.

Alex is competing in the hotly contested Technology sector of the competition.

The Limerick Leader has a team covering the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which is taking place at Dublin's RDS and features a host of Limerick schools participating.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event, which started on Wednesday.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.