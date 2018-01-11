WATCH: Limerick students design gas-collecting, energy-producing bin for Young Scientist

LIMERICK students Paul Meehan and Conor Daly from Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton, spoke to the Limerick Leader at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS on Wednesday about their green bin innovation.

Their project aims to redesign household food waste bins so they collect the methane gas coming from decomposing food.

Their smart bin is airtight and collects the gas, meaning the rubbish produces less harmful gases when it leaves the home and can in fact be harnessed into power.

"It can save money for people as they save on costs and could, for example, power homes in and around Limerick," Conor and Paul told us.

The Askeaton lads are competing in the Technology sector at the Exhibition.

