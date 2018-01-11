WATCH: Limerick lads showcase key-finding device at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

LIMERICK students Conor Heenan, Stephen Long and Iain Kelly have showcased an innovative invention at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS.

The lads from Hazelwood College spoke to the Limerick Leader about their product, a neat and unique device that can help individuals, both young and old find their misplaced keys.

Conor, Stephen and Iain told us that their tests show their device can send its signals through four concrete walls and over two storeys.

People press a button on a centralised unit in the house, and it emits its signals to find the keys, which are fitted with a corresponding sensor.

Their project, 'No keys, No problem! An innovative key finder to aid individuals locate misplaced keys,' is entered in the Technology sector of the competition.

The Limerick Leader has a team covering the 54th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which is taking place at Dublin's RDS and features a host of Limerick schools participating.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event, which started on Wednesday.



The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.