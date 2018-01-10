WATCH: Limerick students show off innovative Farm Hand safety product at Young Scientist

TWO Limerick students are showcasing an innovative smart farming glove that is aimed at saving lives and preventing farm accidents at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS.

Kayla McMahon and Fiona Kelly, Desmond College, unveiled Farm Hand, a glove with built in safety features, including an emergency phone.

They embarked on this project after noticing the prevalence of farm accidents and deaths as a result of farm accidents in recent years.

The project 'Heat retaining, chemical/waterproof gloves with built in tools suitable for agricultural personnel, that provide protection, increase safety and communication whilst reducing accidents,' is entered in the competitive technology sector of the competition.

The project 'Heat retaining, chemical/waterproof gloves with built in tools suitable for agricultural personnel, that provide protection, increase safety and communication whilst reducing accidents,' is entered in the competitive technology sector of the competition.



Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.