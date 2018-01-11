WATCH: Limerick girls examine the effect of discreet advertising at Young Scientist

LIMERICK students Ellen Reidy and Aine O'Sullivan have delivered an impressive project looking into people's awareness and reactions to discreet enhancement techniques used in advertising at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The Hazelwood College students found some surprising results with younger consumers actually showing a stronger awareness to such techniques when compared withnl adolescents and adults.

Their project, 'Subtle Manipulation: An investigation into people's awareness of the discreet enhancement techniques used by advertisers' in the Social and Behavioural Sciences section of the competition.

The Limerick Leader has a team covering the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which is taking place at Dublin's RDS and features a host of Limerick schools participating.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event, which started on Wednesday.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.