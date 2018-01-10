WATCH: Limerick student explores attitudes towards foreign nationals at BT Young Scientist

DESMOND College student Aoife Culhane spoke to the Limerick Leader at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS this Wednesday about her research into the acceptance of foreign national students in Ireland.

Aoife presented her project A comparative investigation into the acceptance of foreign national students in rural and urban schools' in the Social and Behavioural section of the competition.

She discovered that some foreign national students had experienced bullying and negative attention in schools in Munster.

