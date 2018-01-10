WATCH: Limerick students delve into the science behind 'FOMO' at BT Young Scientist

LIMERICK students Amy O'Halloran and Kerri Cleary explain their project The Science of FOMO (Fear of missing out) BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The Colaiste Nano Nagle students are competing in the Social and Behavioural Sciences section and explored FOMO as a form of modern day anxiety.

Scroll back up to have a listen to what they discovered as they explored the interesting topic.

The Limerick Leader has a team covering the 54th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which is taking place at Dublin's RDS and features a host of Limerick schools participating.

Students from 18 secondary schools across the city and county are presenting at the four day event.

The Leader's team will soak up the abundance of innovation, unique ideas and creative thinking from over 1,000 young minds who will exhibit 550 projects in the hope of lifting a coveted trophy.

Around 50,000 people will pass through the doors of the RDS during the exhibition to get a flavour of the exciting, intriguing and mind-bending projects.