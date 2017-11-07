WATCH: Mr Binman to scrum down with Munster Rugby in partnership

LIMERICK waste recycle firm Mr Binman has linked up with Munster Rugby for a three-year partnership.

The deal will see Mr Binman, based at the Dock Road, become the official waste recycle partner of the province until at least 2021.

On top of this, the firm will help Munster Rugby develop its environmental management systems at its facilities and stadia.

The link was announced at a ceremony in Thomond Park attended by stars of the current team Andrew Conway, Rhys Marshall and Alex Wootton.

Joe Cleary, sales and marketing director of Mr Binman said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Munster Rugby.

“Both Munster Rugby and Mr Binman are community focussed organisations and we are proud to have come on board as an official sponsorship partner with such an iconic team.”

“We have been supporting Munster with advertising and some novel sponsorships, such as our SinBin in Thomond Park, over the last few years but we wanted to increase our support. We have seen the benefits of aligning ourselves with their loyal fan-base in the past and we wanted to show our commitment to supporting them through a partnership model,” he added.

Former Munster winger Doug Howlett, the province’s head of commercial and marketing, added: “Mr Binman is a strong, innovative brand with lots of ambition, like ourselves.

“This partnership continues our growing relationship with local businesses and supporters, who underpin the success of Munster Rugby.”