WATCH: RTE Nationwide to focus on Adare as Manor prepares to open

THE village of Adare and the opening of the refurbished 5 star Adare Manor Hotel will feature on RTE's Nationwide tonight.

The full programme is dedicated to Adare and camerman Matt Kelly was on site in Adare filming some spectacular shots, using a drone, of the Manor and redesigned golf course, which it is hoped will host the Ryder Cup in 2026.

Adare Manor officially opens to the public this Thursday and presenter Mary Kennedy and her team on Nationwide will give viewers a first look at recently completed new wing with 42-bedrooms bringing the total number of bedrooms to 104; along with a look at the golf course and the many other attractions at the JP McManus owned facility.

The finishing touches are being applied to the major redevelopment work of the resort, which has seen a multi-million euro restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme.

The Manor has seen the addition of a new ballroom, an additional bedroom wing, a cinema, and one of only 10 La Mer spas in the world as just some of the things guests at the classy resort can look forward to.

The golf course will not open until March of next year, however.

The final weeks of preparation have seen the training of more than 300 new staff members, who will be expected to perform to the highest standards in serving the many high-profile guests that the manor is expected to entertain.

The Manor was granted a dance licence for its new ballroom at Newcastle West District Court recently.

Read a behind the scenes story ahead of the opening of the Manor in this weekend's Limerick Leader - out on Thursday.