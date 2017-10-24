WATCH: New beginnings at Limerick's Adare Manor as opening looms

A NEW video released by Adare Manor reveals more about the inside of one of the county’s most highly anticipated projects - as its opening date comes within reach.

The luxurious manor, purchased by JP McManus and closed for eighteen months of renovations, is undergoing final preparations ahead of its opening on November 2.

Local people, keen to catch a glimpse of the five-star resort, are expected to descend on the manor in the weeks and months following the grand opening.

And the very first wedding in the new Adare Manor is set to take place in late November.

A new ballroom, an additional bedroom wing, a cinema, and one of only 10 La Mer spas in the world are some of the things guests at the classy resort can look forward to.

But golfers will have to wait until March 2018 to make use of the redesigned golf course - where it’s hoped the Ryder Cup will one day take place.

The series of videos released by the manor over the last year, titled New Beginnings, has offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the work going on at the resort, from the construction to the polishing of the last glass.

The most recent video shows beds being delicately made, hundreds of old books being organised on shelves, and chairs being meticulously placed around a boardroom table.

The final weeks of preparation has also entailed the training of more than 300 new staff members, who will be expected to perform to the highest standards in serving the many high-profile guests that the manor is expected to entertain.