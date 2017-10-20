WATCH: Follow the progress of Storm Brian as it approaches Limerick

As Storm Brian continues its approach to Ireland, Limerick City and County Council has confirmed it is to distribute sandbags to members of the public and householders as a precaution.

Local authority staff will be on hand to give out the sandbags at Kings' Island Community Centre and at the council's Park Road depot from 12 midday this Friday.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Limerick, which came into effect at 9am, remains in place until 9pm on Saturday with Met Éireann warning there could be up to 50mm of rainfall.

Status Yellow Rainfall alert for DL, SO, LM, MO, G, CE, L, KY, C, and W

A separate Status Yellow alert warning of high winds is due to take effect at 3am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and Council says the sandbags are being distributed as a precaution ahead of high tides at 8am and 8pm on Saturday.

In addition to the Status Yellow alerts, a Status Orange weather warning has been issued for seven coastal counties - some of which were severely effected by Storm Ophelia.

Storm Brian is expected to make landfall at teatime this Friday with the worst of the weather predicted early on Saturday morning.

