WATCH: StudentLife Summit is heading to Limerick

LIMERICK'S University Concert Hall is preparing to host a major career guidance event next month.

The StudentLife Summit, which is one of the biggest events of its kind, will allow industry role models to engage directly with school students before they make decisions which may impact on their future careers.

Sponsored by Northern Trust and supported by Bank of Ireland, Regeneron and the Defence Forces, the organisers say the Summit will be the most innovative career guidance event of the year, attracting over 1,000 students from across the Mid West region.

“The event is geared for Transition, 5th and 6th year students for whom career choice is very much foremost in their minds and we have an obligation as employers to help them make that choice,” said Catherine Duffy, general manager of Northern Trust in Limerick.

Helen Raftery, CEO of Junior Achievement Ireland, says events like the StudentLife Summit are essential for helping young students make the right choices.

“Our programmes delivered by business volunteers are all about bridging the gap between education and employment and that’s exactly what StudentLife Summit will do. Industry representatives are more likely to be listened to by students precisely because they are not their parents or their teachers,” she said,

The StudentLife Summit takes place at UCH on November 17. See slsummit.com.