WATCH: Adare Manor releases stunning new look at 'completely redesigned' golf course

ADARE Manor has released a stunning new behind the scenes look at its 'completely redesigned and remodelled' golf course, which is expected to be the envy of Europe when it opens.

The JP McManus-owned hotel and golf resort is currently undergoing a massive renovation and transformation, with the hotel due to open on November 2 after the major revamp.

The Manor said the course, a redesign of which is being led world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio with the Adare Manor team, would have "new unique features (that) will take its place among the finest golf courses in the world".

"Take a look at the latest behind the scenes video of our Greenkeeping team bringing new beginnings to Adare," it says.

Mr McManus has previously expressed his hope that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2026.

The course is due to re-open in March. A fire at the lavishly revamped clubhouse facility in August has delayed its opening until 2018.

The golf course, when it opens, will be the most expensive in Ireland, at €340 a round during the peak summer season, with all golfers required to take a caddy with them as they play.

Every bunker on the course has been replaced while Adare is one of just a few courses in the world to have SubAir technology beneath every putting surface.

The peak season charges for not residents of the Manor includes the months of June, July, August and September and off peak fees will be €100 less.

Residents of the Manor will also get a discount of up to €90 in peak season and €80 in winter.

The Manor is also recruiting for positions on the stunning course, it said: "As part of this redevelopment we are continuing to expand our team and are currently recruiting for several positions, if you would like to apply for one of these roles contact us on www.adaremanor.com/careers".

The luxury hotel and resort temporarily closed its doors early last year to facilitate the extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion works.

The newly designed hotel now boasts a new 42-bedroom wing bringing the total number of rooms to 104.

A new ballroom with a capacity for 350 guests has been added, catering for weddings, events and international conferences – all have been clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House.

The major refurbishment and construction works also included upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors.

The entire roof has been removed, fully repaired and put back in place and a complete upgrade to all mechanical and electrical services was undertaken including the installation of a new heating and cooling system for all guest rooms.

The 842 acres of beautiful parkland surrounding Adare Manor, has also been enhanced including stunning walking trails and walled gardens.