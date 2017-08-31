WATCH: Croom school site re-designed as council commits to new road

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that it is committed to building a Croom distributor road which will access the new secondary school in the village.

A project update on Coláiste Chiaráin from August 16 described that the site had to be redesigned in recent weeks to accommodate the update on the road.

“The positive news is that in recent weeks Limerick City and County Council have confirmed their intention to proceed with the new access road to the school,” according to a statement outlining the update on the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) project.

“As a result of this very positive development, the design team have had to undertake a significant element of site layout re-design in recent weeks. This new road will provide the best possible access to the new school and contribute significantly to the development of Croom as a whole.”

Fine Gael TD Tom Neville has welcomed developments, saying that news on the road “has been critical to the project entering the next phase”.

“The new road will greatly contribute to the development of Croom and the local area both socially and economically,” added the TD.

This development is in keeping with the overall timeframe for the delivery of the new school, and therefore the expected opening date of September 2018 “remains unchanged”, according to the education board.

Mr Neville said: “It can now move on to the next part of the process. I’m very welcoming of the development, it’s something I have been pushing extremely hard for since I went into the council in 2014, since I started representing Croom.

“At that time, the project was on its absolute knees. It just goes to show that when bodies work together, sit down together, talk together, with a solution-based focus, you can achieve things, and you can push things on,” he added.

Following a rigorous shortlisting process, “the list of suitably qualified contractors is in place”.

A new 3D model of the school has been completed in conjunction with the design team, and is now available to view on the school website, www.cco.ie. It allows viewers to take a virtual tour of the new school.

The cost and scope of the school project has dramatically increased within the tender package, with the contract – which was valued at €8.5m – now valued at €15m.