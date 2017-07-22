WATCH: Taoiseach hopeful Limerick to Cork motorway will be included in capital plan

THE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he's hopeful plans to construct a motorway between Limerick and Cork will be included in the Government's capital plan which will finalised in the Autumn.

Speaking as he attended the Foynes Air Show this Saturday, Mr Varadkar said the M20 is one of a number of major projects being considered for inclusion in the plan which will run from 2018 to 2027.

"Connecting Limerick and Cork - our second and third cities - with a high quality motorway and dual carraigeway will benefit those two cities but it wall also benefit many of the towns along the way like Charleville and Buttevant which, for example, are very much in need of being bypassed," he said.

The Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Stephen Keary, raised the M20 with Mr Varadkar at an event at Foynes Flying Boat Museum before the air show saying it was on his "wishlist" of major projects for Limerick.

While he could not guarantee the project will be included in the ten-year capital plan, the Taoiseach said he hopes it will be.

"Certainly I would like to see it included in it but we can't make that decision for definite until later in the year and, of course it will take a number of years to build," he said adding that the Foynes to Limerick Road is also being considered for inclusion.

"There are a number of really good projects being considered for Limerick as part of the capital plan. A very important one, of course, is connecting the Port of Foynes to a high quality road network. We want to see this deep-water port developed in the years to come," he said.

Earlier this week, Minister of State, Michael D'Arcy told the Limerick Leader he hopes the M20 can be progressed while a study commissioned by the Limerick and Cork Chambers found it's construction would lead to the creation of around 4,000 jobs.