WATCH: Limerick people have their say on new Terry Wogan statue

As the debate continues over the bronze statue of Terry Wogan which was unveiled at the weekend, Limerick people have been having their say.

Following Saturday's unveiling ceremony, social media was set alight with dozens of people expressing their opinions as to the statue's likeness to the iconic broadcaster who died last year.

Many claimed the statue, which is located at Poor Man's Kilkee, is nothing like Terry Wogan with some comparing it to William H Macey, Will Ferrell, Nick Cave, Glen Campbell and even 'Ronaldo's Dad'.

The life-size sculpture, which was commissioned by Limerick City and County Council, was created by award-winning sculptor Rory Breslin.