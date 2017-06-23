WATCH: Hundreds of Limerick pilgrims travel to Lourdes

Hundreds of pilgrims from Limerick have travelled to Lourdes as part of the annual diocesan pilgrimage which began earlier this week.

The pilgrimage, which continues until Monday, is being led by Canon Donal McNamara with Bishop Brendan Leahy also attending.

More than 600 people, including pilgrims and volunteers, departed for the South of France from Shannon on Wednesday.

Bishop Donal Murray is also taking part in the pilgrimage as is the recently appointed diocesan secretary Catherine Kelly.

Mass for the Sick was said at Cote de Carmel this Friday morning.

