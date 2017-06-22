WATCH: The Cranberries’ words to inspire LIT students

A MESSAGE from the debut album by The Cranberries has inspired an art installation, which has been unveiled in Limerick Institute of Technology.

The band’s 1993 album, ‘Everybody Else is Doing It So Why Can't We’, inspired the work by sign painters Tom Collins and Sean Starr, who hope the message will “speak” to the thousands of students passing through its doors.

“For me, there is something about this sign that really resonates for us,” said Vincent Cunnane, president of LIT. The title of the album, he said, “is a powerful question, and one that we ask every single day because what this institute does is provide access to education for everybody.”

From Texas, Mr Starr collaborated with Mr Collins to create the 10ft high 15ft wide, hand painted sign. The two traditional sign painters connected when Collins invited Starr to take part in 'Love Letters From Limerick' a sign painting event hosted in Limerick city in 2014.

Following the completion of the sign art it was temporarily installed outside Brown Thomas on O’Connell Street.

“We wanted the sign to inspire and to reach as many people as possible. We looked at locations throughout the city and here at LIT we have found the perfect home; there are hundreds of young people coming through the doors everyday and I hope this message speaks to them,” said Mr Collins.

Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries also attended the recent unveiling.