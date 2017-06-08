WATCH: Minister Pat Breen hints at more jobs for Limerick at Brexit roadshow

THE Minister of State for Employment and Small Business hinted that more jobs could be on the way at a Limerick event this morning.

Minister Pat Breen said that he is “confident” that there will be jobs announcements in Limerick “in the near future”.

Speaking at Enterprise Ireland’s Prepare for Brexit Roadshow, which took place this Thursday morning at Thomond Park, the Clare TD stressed that the Limerick region was the fastest growing in the country.

“I understand that there will be announcements in the near future, and I’m looking forward to being back here in the region again very soon,” he said.

“Hopefully we will have more jobs announcements soon and I’m confident that we will,” added Mr Breen.

Part of Enterprise Ireland’s #PrepareforBrexit campaign, the Limerick event featured speakers from small and large companies, as well as innovative start-ups, and was moderated by RTE broadcaster Brian O’Connell.

Designed to encourage SMEs to prepare for a hard Brexit, the event provided a platform for robust discussion, information sharing and practical advice around the key issues facing Irish companies.

“The majority of companies, large and small, will be affected by Brexit. The message is simple - prepare now and be fully equipped to meet both the challenges and the opportunities arising from Brexit,” said Minister Breen.

“The UK continues to be Ireland’s main trading partner and the aim is to uphold these strong trade relations while also preparing Irish companies to look at new opportunities and expand their reach in international markets.

Jerry Moloney, Mid-West Regional Director at Enterprise Ireland said: “These regional roadshows will provide Irish companies with the opportunity to hear firsthand how other companies, of all sizes, are preparing for Brexit.

"The UK continues to be Ireland’s main trading partner and our objective is to equip our client companies to strengthen their presences in the UK, while also preparing them to look at diversifying into new international markets.”

Similar Brexit roadshows have taken place in Cork, Waterford, Monaghan and Galway and a further event is planned for Dublin.