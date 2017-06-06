WATCH: Limerick School of Art and Design grads prepared for 'biggest show yet'

INTERNATIONAL award-winning artists are among the almost 200 graduates of Limerick School of Art and Design who will be exhibiting their work at the annual Graduate Show.

The show opens on June 10 and runs until June 18, 2017.

The over-riding message of this historical show – ‘be.cause’ – was conceived by Graphic Design graduates Cassandra Walsh and David Reilly and is inspired by the graduates’ confidence in their work.

The works on display come from a range of disciplines including painting, photography and lens based media, printmaking and contemporary practice, sculpture and combined media, animations and motion design, ceramic design, fashion design, visual communication, and for the first time ever, fashion knitwear and textiles.

“Limerick has grown in confidence through placing culture at the heart of its transformation, and the energy and creativity of students of Limerick School of Art and Design LIT plays a vital role in this journey,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, head of the art college.

“Collectively we strive for a city region that not alone produces great students, but also retains and allow for opportunities to return to live and work in an economically vibrant and dynamic environment,” he added.

James Greenslade, Head of Design said: “As alumni of LSAD the 2017 graduates are part of a distinguished body that encompasses the best artists and designers operating nationally and internationally.”

The talent and skill set of the 2017 graduates has already been recognised repeatedly on a global scale, with many of the new graduates winning national and international awards in the last year.

The LSAD Graduate Show 2017 will be officially opened by John Concannon, director of Creative Ireland, at 3pm on June 10 in the Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street campus, Limerick.

Many of the pieces exhibited at the event will also be for sale.

The LSAD Graduate Show is open to all from 10am to 5pm until June 18, is free to attend and has attracted thousands of visitors over the week every year since 1852.

