WATCH: Garda plays 'Soccer with the Sister' on the streets of Limerick city

A LIMERICK garda and one of the city’s Dominican nuns have become an online sensation after a video surfaced of them playing a game of 'keepy uppy'.

Garda David O’Connell of Henry St Community Policing Unit was on the beat at the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum and festival over the weekend when a ball was produced by Sr Rose Miriam Collins for the Soccer with a Sister event.

The video, posted on the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page, has already racked up more than 1.8k likes and been viewed more than 100,000 times.

“Well what can we say, this definitely isn't something you see everyday,” read the caption on the video.

“We're not sure who won this time, a rematch will have to be scheduled.”

A number of comments have been left under the video, with many praising the two for their "fun side".

"You met your match Garda," commented one person. "Final score-nun each," wrote another.

The four Dominican Sisters moved to Limerick from Nashville last year to keep the order alive in Limerick.

The young nuns told the Limerick Leader that they enjoy going to People’s Park to play football and frisbee - but have to wear an apron over their habits to keep them clean.

According to the pastoral council, “there have been more christenings and bookings for weddings in the past nine months - since they arrived - than in the preceding three years cumulatively.”